Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 113.63%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $11.83 on Thursday, hitting $197.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,274,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,194. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $285.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day moving average of $198.87.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Mizuho lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

