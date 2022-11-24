Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.56-$6.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.02 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.77-1.83 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.57.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $197.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.87. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $285.38.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

