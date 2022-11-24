Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70, Yahoo Finance reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $197.07 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $285.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day moving average of $198.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 71.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Autodesk by 23.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

