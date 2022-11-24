Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. Avalon has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 million, a P/E ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 0.94.
Avalon Company Profile
