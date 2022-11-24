Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. Avalon has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 million, a P/E ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Avalon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

