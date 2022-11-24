Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

AVAH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

AVAH stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $136.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $443.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

