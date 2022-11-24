Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.
AVAH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.
AVAH stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $136.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.91.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
