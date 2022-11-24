Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Lowered by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $193.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.72. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $221.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.