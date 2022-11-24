Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,395 Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

