Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,395 Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

