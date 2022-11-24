Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBDC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

BBDC stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 331.03%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

