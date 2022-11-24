Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Trading Down 0.7%

Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 3,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ayala Land from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Ayala Land alerts:

Ayala Land Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

About Ayala Land

Ayala Land, Inc operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and master-planned communities; and sells override units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.