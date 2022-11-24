Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 421.8% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.
Blackstone Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of BX opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
