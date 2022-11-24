Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 421.8% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.