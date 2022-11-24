Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,665 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,665 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

