Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 176.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,632 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 8.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Snap-on
Snap-on Price Performance
SNA stock opened at $241.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $242.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.25%.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
