Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 176.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,632 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 8.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

Snap-on Price Performance

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,683 shares of company stock worth $9,671,092. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $241.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $242.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.