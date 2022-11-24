Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

