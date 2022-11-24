Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after buying an additional 3,285,844 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 131,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 256.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 76,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23.
