Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $11,460,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,083 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $11,616,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,850,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $146.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average is $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $160.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

