Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Yum China by 81.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum China Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

