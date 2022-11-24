Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,323 RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 7.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in RPM International by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $103.56 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

