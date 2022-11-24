B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after buying an additional 743,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.00. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $82.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

