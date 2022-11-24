B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $6.61 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.07. 9,659,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,032,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.