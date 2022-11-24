B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $8.51 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.09. 21,486,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,963,416. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

