B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 645 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after buying an additional 430,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,811,000 after buying an additional 168,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,298,000 after buying an additional 167,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded up $15.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $671.77. The stock had a trading volume of 284,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,258. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $583.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.00. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

