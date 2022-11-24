B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 9,879 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,262. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.86 and a 200-day moving average of $202.31. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

