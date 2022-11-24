B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.05. 629,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,791. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $230.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

