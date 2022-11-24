Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $23,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,334 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Baidu stock opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.54. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

