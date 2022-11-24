BakeryToken (BAKE) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.80 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BakeryToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.06 or 0.08570406 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00483427 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,917.97 or 0.29660234 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BakeryToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BakeryToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BakeryToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BakeryToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.