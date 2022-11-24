Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. 728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Balfour Beatty Stock Up 2.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83.
Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend
Balfour Beatty Company Profile
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
