Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. 728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

(Get Rating)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.