Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.62

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $6.39. Bankinter shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 1,775 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

