Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.62

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $6.39. Bankinter shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 1,775 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Bankinter Stock Up 2.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Bankinter Cuts Dividend
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.