Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after acquiring an additional 223,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $256.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,704,167 shares of company stock worth $1,124,624,686. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.43.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

