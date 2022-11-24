Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $105.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

