Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 1,403 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in HP were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 272.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of HP by 44.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

HP stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.62% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

