Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 393 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

XEL opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.