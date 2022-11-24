Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 98 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $641,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $105.53 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $113.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

