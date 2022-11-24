Barclays Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €140.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($128.57) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

SU stock opened at €142.08 ($144.98) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €126.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €125.11. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

