Barclays Reiterates “GBX 110” Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.30) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 136.82 ($1.62).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 94.66 ($1.12) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.44. The company has a market capitalization of £26.07 billion and a PE ratio of 1,577.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.67).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

