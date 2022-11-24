Barclays Trims RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Target Price to GBX 2,750

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 2,750 ($32.52) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($28.38) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
RHI Magnesita Price Performance
Shares of RHIM stock opened at GBX 2,271 ($26.85) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,864.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,023.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 1,557 ($18.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,716 ($43.94). The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 501.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
RHI Magnesita Company Profile
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
