Barclays Trims RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Target Price to GBX 2,750

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 2,750 ($32.52) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($28.38) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of RHIM stock opened at GBX 2,271 ($26.85) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,864.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,023.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 1,557 ($18.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,716 ($43.94). The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 501.33.

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider John Ramsay acquired 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($23.24) per share, for a total transaction of £54,234 ($64,129.12).

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

