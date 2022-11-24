Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.32. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 28,513 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.10 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

Featured Articles

