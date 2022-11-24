Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.18. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 269,926 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNTC. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.34). Analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTC. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter worth $578,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter worth $296,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter worth $245,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

