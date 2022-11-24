BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $170.67 on Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $475.47 million and approximately $60.62 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for about $170.67 or 0.01031786 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.69 or 0.08662447 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00483120 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.09 or 0.29641368 BTC.
About BinaryX
BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,183,603 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,785,830 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
