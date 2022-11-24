Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.81 or 0.00089259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $259.39 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00261063 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00056118 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003045 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

