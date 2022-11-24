Bitcoin Gold One Day Volume Reaches $7.10 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.94 or 0.00089599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $261.64 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00256086 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00058059 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

