BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $23.78 million and $3.09 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005978 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002133 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008484 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,761,102 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

