Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90,234 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $39,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 421.8% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $149.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

