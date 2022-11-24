BlueArk 1-Day Volume Tops $4.62 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 24th. BlueArk has a market cap of $58.34 million and approximately $4.62 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,551.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.56 or 0.00710313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00240600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00054376 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00060053 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001240 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00180994 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

