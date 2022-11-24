BNB (BNB) Price Hits $298.01

BNB (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $298.01 or 0.01803594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $47.67 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,971,995 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,972,167.90116638 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 298.09518767 USD and is up 9.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1142 active market(s) with $2,090,401,699.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

