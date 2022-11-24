BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 61,029 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,029 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $22,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,635,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ARE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $151.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

