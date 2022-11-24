BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $25,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cigna by 17.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Cigna by 18.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna Dividend Announcement

CI stock opened at $319.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $331.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

