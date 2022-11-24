BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $26.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $229.12 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $310.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.