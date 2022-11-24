BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $30.03 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Equinix worth $30,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 72.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX opened at $671.77 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Equinix to $726.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.18.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

