BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.25% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $24,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

